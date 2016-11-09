China Stocks-Factors to watch on Tuesday
* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 6.8 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 22.3 pct
Nov 9 Nikkei:
* Panasonic Corp will begin selling low-price smartphones in india under Sanyo brand name next year - Nikkei
* Production of the Sanyo smartphones for India will be outsourced to an external company - Nikkei
* Smartphones under sanyo brand name will only be available for order online in india, expected to sell for about 10,000 Yen - 20,000 Yen ($96 - $192) - Nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/2eUrnYr) Further company coverage:
HONG KONG, May 16 Asian stocks are set to rise in opening trade on Tuesday following overnight gains on Wall Street, while oil is set to extend a week-long rally after major producers Saudi Arabia and Russia said supply cuts needed to continue into 2018.