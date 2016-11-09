Nov 9 Mittel SpA :

* Buys 75 percent stake in Gruppo Zaffiro for a total investment of 21.5 million euros ($23.53 million), which includes financing for 8 million euros

* Gruppo Zaffiro operates in the healthcare sector, offering long term care services to elderly patients