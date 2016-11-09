BRIEF-Union Bank of the Philippines says qtrly operating revenue 5.42 billion pesos
* Qtrly operating revenue 5.42 billion pesos versus 4.73 billion pesos
Nov 9 Mittel SpA :
* Buys 75 percent stake in Gruppo Zaffiro for a total investment of 21.5 million euros ($23.53 million), which includes financing for 8 million euros
* Gruppo Zaffiro operates in the healthcare sector, offering long term care services to elderly patients Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9139 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Qtrly operating revenue 5.42 billion pesos versus 4.73 billion pesos
May 16 Cebu Property Ventures And Development Corp: