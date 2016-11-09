BRIEF-Adamas Incorporation Q1 net loss 7 mln baht
* Q1 net loss 7 million baht versus profit of 153.2 million baht
Nov 9 Drillisch AG :
* Service revenue for first nine months of 2016 rises over previous year by eur91.0 million to eur404.4 million
* Gross profit rises by eur26.3 million to eur205.7 million for first nine months of 2016
* Confirm EBITDA forecast for the year 2016 as a whole, an increase in ebitda to between eur115 million and eur120 million
* Expect a further increase in the EBITDA by about 40% to between eur160 million and eur170 million for fiscal year 2017
* MVNO subscriber numbers rise within 12 months by 689,000
* In the first nine months of fiscal year 2016, revenues increased in total by eur67.0 million to eur522.1 million
* Subscriber base rose by 689,000 subscribers to 3.138 million subscribers in first nine months of 2016
TOKYO, May 16 Japanese Trade Minister Hiroshige Seko said on Tuesday that it was "very important" for Toshiba Corp and its joint venture partner Western Digital Corp to cooperate, rather than be at odds.