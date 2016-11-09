Nov 9 Renault statement

* Acknowledges decision to communicate dgccrf's conclusions to the public prosecutor on "diesel" matter

* Renault reasserts its determination to enforce its rights to defend company's corporate interest, as well as its employees and shareholders.

* Renault says complies with French and European regulations

* Renault vehicles are all and have always been homologated in accordance with the laws and regulations. They are compliant with the applicable standards.

* Renault reminds that in March 2016 it submitted to the panel of the independent technical commission a complete nitrogen oxide (NOx) emission reduction plan for its Euro6b diesel vehicles in customer use, which has been deemed transparent, satisfactory and credible.