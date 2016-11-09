BRIEF-Discovery world posts qtrly net income attributable of 29.0 mln pesos
* Qtrly operating revenue 176.7 million pesos versus 171.6 million pesos
Nov 9 Renault statement
* Acknowledges decision to communicate dgccrf's conclusions to the public prosecutor on "diesel" matter
* Renault reasserts its determination to enforce its rights to defend company's corporate interest, as well as its employees and shareholders.
* Renault says complies with French and European regulations
* Renault vehicles are all and have always been homologated in accordance with the laws and regulations. They are compliant with the applicable standards.
* Renault reminds that in March 2016 it submitted to the panel of the independent technical commission a complete nitrogen oxide (NOx) emission reduction plan for its Euro6b diesel vehicles in customer use, which has been deemed transparent, satisfactory and credible. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Dominique Vidalon)
* Ford to slash global workforce by about 10 percent to boost profit growth amid $3 billion cost-cutting plan - CNBC, citing Dow Jones Further company coverage: