Nov 9 Moody's:
* Moody's issues statement on New Jersey's takeover of
Atlantic City
* Moody's on NJ takeover of Atlantic City - View takeover as
credit positive because state has ability to make Atlantic
City's debt payments on Dec. 1 and 15
* Moody's on NJ takeover of Atlantic City - It is not yet
clear how city's appeal might impact the timing of a takeover or
the payment of debt service
* Moody's on NJ takeover of Atlantic City - Was questionable
if the city could make forthcoming debt payments on December 1,
15 without financial assistance
* Moody's on NJ takeover of Atlantic City - Will watch
developments closely to determine how they impact the city, its
municipal utilities authority