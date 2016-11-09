Nov 9 Moody's:

* Moody's issues statement on New Jersey's takeover of Atlantic City

* Moody's on NJ takeover of Atlantic City - View takeover as credit positive because state has ability to make Atlantic City's debt payments on Dec. 1 and 15

* Moody's on NJ takeover of Atlantic City - It is not yet clear how city's appeal might impact the timing of a takeover or the payment of debt service

* Moody's on NJ takeover of Atlantic City - Was questionable if the city could make forthcoming debt payments on December 1, 15 without financial assistance

* Moody's on NJ takeover of Atlantic City - Will watch developments closely to determine how they impact the city, its municipal utilities authority