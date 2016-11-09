BRIEF-Ford to slash global workforce by about 10 percent to boost profit growth - CNBC
* Ford to slash global workforce by about 10 percent to boost profit growth amid $3 billion cost-cutting plan - CNBC, citing Dow Jones Further company coverage:
Nov 9 Prothena Corporation Plc
* Prothena reports results from phase 1B study of PRX002 demonstrating robust antibody cns penetration and significant reduction of free serum alpha-synuclein in patients with Parkinson'S disease
* Prothena - all dose levels of PRX002 found to have an acceptable safety and tolerability profile, meeting primary objective of study
* Says data supports advancing PRX002 into Phase 2 clinical study, planned for 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ford to slash global workforce by about 10 percent to boost profit growth amid $3 billion cost-cutting plan - CNBC, citing Dow Jones Further company coverage:
ZURICH, May 15 Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC Private Limited, which invested in UBS to support it during the 2008/09 global financial crisis, said it has cut its stake in the Swiss bank at a loss, partly because of changes in the lender's strategy and business.