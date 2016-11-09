Nov 10 Sandstorm Gold Ltd :

* Qtrly revenue of $16.8 million versus $12.1 million

* Sandstorm Gold Ltd - attributable gold equivalent production for 2016 is forecasted to be between 47,000 and 50,000 ounces

* Sandstorm Gold Ltd - company is forecasting attributable gold equivalent production of approximately 65,000 ounces per annum by 2020