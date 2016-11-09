BRIEF-Zheshang Securities issues prospectus for Shanghai IPO
Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2qlr2Xk (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
Nov 9 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International
* On or about Sept 16, co received an investigative subpoena from the california department of insurance
* Materials requested include documents concerning Co's former relationship with Philidor and certain california-based pharmacies and other matters Source text : bit.ly/2eDNVMc
ZURICH, May 15 Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC Private Limited, which invested in UBS to support it during the 2008/09 global financial crisis, said it has cut its stake in the Swiss bank at a loss, partly because of changes in the lender's strategy and business.