BRIEF-Zheshang Securities issues prospectus for Shanghai IPO
Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2qlr2Xk (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
Nov 9 Ames National Corp :
* Announced a stock repurchase program commencing Nov. 10
* John P. Nelson appointed executive vice president and chief operating officer effective as of Nov. 9
* Nelson will also retain his role as chief financial officer and secretary
* Chief executive officer and president Thomas H. Pohlman announced he is anticipating retiring at end of 2018
* Ames National -Nelson's new job responsibilities will include duties associated with contemplated transition to role of ceo upon pohlman's retirement Source text for Eikon: [ID:bit.ly/2fDAz51] Further company coverage:
ZURICH, May 15 Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC Private Limited, which invested in UBS to support it during the 2008/09 global financial crisis, said it has cut its stake in the Swiss bank at a loss, partly because of changes in the lender's strategy and business.