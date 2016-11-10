BRIEF-Trade Desk says files for secondary offering of up to $200 mln shares of Class A common stock - SEC Filing
* Says files for secondary offering of up to $200.0 million shares of Class A common stock - SEC Filing
Nov 10 Adslot Ltd
* Expect to see an ongoing increase in trading technology revenue during FY17
* Adslot ltd-expect value of media executed via symphony to increase from current $3 billion per year to circa $7 billion per year over next two to three years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says files for secondary offering of up to $200.0 million shares of Class A common stock - SEC Filing
* On May 18, 2017, co entered into third amendment to second amended and restated credit agreement dated April 22, 2015