Nov 9 (Reuters) -

* Moody's: outlook for Peruvian banking system remains stable; improving confidence supports higher earnings

* Moody's on Peruvian banking system - expects delinquencies to stabilize over the next 12 to 18 months, and credit costs to remain moderate

* Moody's- growth in higher-margin local currency lending will offset rising funding costs, support Peruvian banks' profitability over outlook horizon Source text - bit.ly/2fDCUgw (Bengaluru Newsroom)