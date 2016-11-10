BRIEF-Trade Desk says files for secondary offering of up to $200 mln shares of Class A common stock - SEC Filing
* Says files for secondary offering of up to $200.0 million shares of Class A common stock - SEC Filing
Nov 10 Phoenix Semiconductor Philippines Corp
* Production orders have been forecast at 210 million units of memory devices in the fourth quarter of 2016
* Production of the DDR4 chips is set to rise 62% to 78 million units from the previous quarter's 57 million units Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* On May 18, 2017, co entered into third amendment to second amended and restated credit agreement dated April 22, 2015