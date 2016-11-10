Nov 9 (Reuters) -

* S&P - U.S. 'aa+/a-1+' ratings affirmed following presidential election; outlook remains stable

* S&P on U.S.- assume the long-standing institutional strengths and robust checks and balances of U.S. Will support policy execution in trump administration

* S&P on U.S. - stable outlook signals view that negative and positive rating factors will be balanced over the next two years

* S&P - affirmed sovereign ratings on the U.S., reflecting expected smooth transition of power, and the strength of its institutions

* S&P on U.S.- institutional strengths of the U.S. Will continue to offset its high level of debt and increased policy uncertainty

* S&P - on real economy, assume that any eventual measures enacted on trade or immigration will not materially lower the trend growth of the U.S.

* S&P - high general government debt and now increased uncertainty over its trajectory constrain the ratings on the United States of America

