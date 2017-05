Nov 10 Commercial International Bank Egypt Sae

* Q3 Consol Net Profit EGP 1.71 billion versus EGP 1.33 billion year ago

* Q3 Earnings Per Share EGP 1.29

* Q3 Consol Net Interest Income EGP 2.53 billion versus EGP 2.10 billion year ago

* As at Sept 30, Capital Adequacy Ratio 13.90 percent versus 16.06 percent as at Dec 31, 2015