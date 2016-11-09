BRIEF-Rizal Commercial Banking says qtrly net interest income 4.15 billion pesos
* Qtrly net interest income 4.15 billion pesos versus 4.21 billion pesos
Nov 10 NPT Ltd :
* Chief financial officer, stephen reid, is no longer employed by npt
* jim sherwin, the chair of the audit and risk committee, has agreed to step into the role of cfo on a part time basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Qtrly net income attributable 312.7 million pesos versus 435.2 million pesos