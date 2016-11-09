BRIEF-Ford to slash global workforce by about 10 percent to boost profit growth - CNBC
* Ford to slash global workforce by about 10 percent to boost profit growth amid $3 billion cost-cutting plan - CNBC, citing Dow Jones Further company coverage:
Nov 9 Taser International Inc :
* Q3 earnings per share $0.07
* Q3 sales rose 43 percent to $71.9 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.06, revenue view $59.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says Taser weapons segment revenues increased 34% to $52.9 million in Q3 of 2016
* Says Axon segment revenues increased 75% to $18.9 million in Q3 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ZURICH, May 15 Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC Private Limited, which invested in UBS to support it during the 2008/09 global financial crisis, said it has cut its stake in the Swiss bank at a loss, partly because of changes in the lender's strategy and business.