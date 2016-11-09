BRIEF-Zheshang Securities issues prospectus for Shanghai IPO
Nov 9 Remark Media Inc
* Remark media announces $20 million at-the-market firm commitment stock purchase agreement with aspire capital
* Rurchase agreement with aspire capital initial purchase of $1,000,000 for $4.50 per share
* Aspire has committed to purchase up to an additional $19 million of remark's common stock over next 30 months Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ZURICH, May 15 Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC Private Limited, which invested in UBS to support it during the 2008/09 global financial crisis, said it has cut its stake in the Swiss bank at a loss, partly because of changes in the lender's strategy and business.