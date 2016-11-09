BRIEF-Zheshang Securities issues prospectus for Shanghai IPO
Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2qlr2Xk (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
Nov 9 Cover-More Group Ltd
* Announces new strategic underwriting relationship with a global insurer
* New agreement will enable cover-more to terminate current underwriting agreement with Great Lakes Australia
* Binding heads of agreement signed with Australasian branch of global insurer, Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance Co
* New underwriting agreement with BHSI will not impact existing underwriting agreements with Transamerica
* Cover-More - agreement will run for a five-year term and will include a change of control clause Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Anil D'Silva)
ZURICH, May 15 Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC Private Limited, which invested in UBS to support it during the 2008/09 global financial crisis, said it has cut its stake in the Swiss bank at a loss, partly because of changes in the lender's strategy and business.