BRIEF-Ford to slash global workforce by about 10 percent to boost profit growth - CNBC
* Ford to slash global workforce by about 10 percent to boost profit growth amid $3 billion cost-cutting plan - CNBC, citing Dow Jones Further company coverage:
Nov 9 Centene Corp :
* Centene Corp - issued $1.2 billion principal amount of company's 4.75% senior notes due 2025 - SEC filing
* Centene Corp - notes will mature on January 15, 2025 Source text: (bit.ly/2eMe271) Further company coverage:
* Ford to slash global workforce by about 10 percent to boost profit growth amid $3 billion cost-cutting plan - CNBC, citing Dow Jones Further company coverage:
ZURICH, May 15 Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC Private Limited, which invested in UBS to support it during the 2008/09 global financial crisis, said it has cut its stake in the Swiss bank at a loss, partly because of changes in the lender's strategy and business.