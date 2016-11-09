BRIEF-Ford to slash global workforce by about 10 percent to boost profit growth - CNBC
* Ford to slash global workforce by about 10 percent to boost profit growth amid $3 billion cost-cutting plan - CNBC, citing Dow Jones Further company coverage:
Nov 9 Patheon Nv :
* Patheon NV - as previously disclosed on October 14, 2016, three of Patheon's manufacturing sites closed temporarily during Q4 of 2016
* Patheon NV - all three facilities closed temporarily during Q4 of 2016 due to power outages and weather-related events have resumed normal operations
* Patheon NV - interruptions are expected to impact Q4 revenue by $15 million and adjusted EBITDA by $12 million - SEC filing
* Patheon NV- company does not expect temporarily closure events to impact 2017 financial results Source text: (bit.ly/2g07hjF) Further company coverage:
* Ford to slash global workforce by about 10 percent to boost profit growth amid $3 billion cost-cutting plan - CNBC, citing Dow Jones Further company coverage:
ZURICH, May 15 Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC Private Limited, which invested in UBS to support it during the 2008/09 global financial crisis, said it has cut its stake in the Swiss bank at a loss, partly because of changes in the lender's strategy and business.