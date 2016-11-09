Nov 9 (Reuters) -

* Moody's assigns A3 to New Jersey's $1.4b appropriation bonds; outlook negative

* Moody's On New Jersey - rating based on state's weak but relatively stable budgetary condition, structural imbalance due to pension contribution shortfalls

* Moody's On New Jersey - expect the state's pension-related fiscal imbalance to remain large in the medium term

* Moody's On New Jersey-negative outlook reflects expectation that state's budget will be increasingly challenged by growing pension contributions

* Moody's On New Jersey - expect state's pension-related fiscal imbalance to weaken the ability to build reserves and increase unfunded pension debt