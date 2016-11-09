Nov 9 (Reuters) -
* Moody's assigns A3 to New Jersey's $1.4b appropriation
bonds; outlook negative
* Moody's On New Jersey - rating based on state's weak but
relatively stable budgetary condition, structural imbalance due
to pension contribution shortfalls
* Moody's On New Jersey - expect the state's pension-related
fiscal imbalance to remain large in the medium term
* Moody's On New Jersey-negative outlook reflects
expectation that state's budget will be increasingly challenged
by growing pension contributions
* Moody's On New Jersey - expect state's pension-related
fiscal imbalance to weaken the ability to build reserves and
increase unfunded pension debt
