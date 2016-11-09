Nov 10 Singapore Telecommunications Ltd
* Qtrly net profit fell 6% to S$972 million
* Interim dividend at 6.8 cents per share
* Qtrly operating revenue up 2% to S$4.28 billion
* Excluding acquisitions, fy consolidated revenue of group
to decline by low single digit level and EBITDA to be stable
* Fy17 operating revenue from core business operating
revenue from core business to decline by low single digit level
and ebitda to be stable
* Fy mobile communications revenue from Singapore to be
stable
* Fy17 ebitda for group and for core business are both
expected to be stable
* Fy17 capital expenditure for group on an accrual basis is
expected to approximate S$2.8 billion
* Fy mobile service revenue from Australia to decline by mid
teens
* Fy17 capital expenditure for group on a cash basis is
expected to approximate S$2.4 billion
* Fy17 group free cash flow (excluding dividends from
associates) to be approximately S$1.5 billion
* Ordinary dividends from regional mobile associates are
expected to be approximately S$1.2 billion in fy17
