BRIEF-Zheshang Securities issues prospectus for Shanghai IPO
Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2qlr2Xk (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
Nov 9 Ra Capital Management Reports 6.3 Pct Stake In Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc
* As of oct 31 - sec filing Source text: (bit.ly/2g0bdRR) Further company coverage:
Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2qlr2Xk (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
ZURICH, May 15 Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC Private Limited, which invested in UBS to support it during the 2008/09 global financial crisis, said it has cut its stake in the Swiss bank at a loss, partly because of changes in the lender's strategy and business.