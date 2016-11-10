Nov 10 Leroy Seafood Group Asa :

* Leroey seafood q3 ebit before fair value adjustment nok 481 million (Reuters poll nok 713 million) vs 253 million in Q3 2015

* This is equivalent to operating profit before biomass adjustment of NOK 15.2 per kg compared with NOK 6.2 per kg in the same period last year

* Leroey seafood q3 total revenue nok 4,268 million (Reuters poll nok 3.95 billion) vs NOK 3,295 million in Q3 in 2015

* Leroy seafood group asa says group currently estimates a total harvest volume of 44,000 gwt for q4 2016, including share of lsg's volume from associates

* Leroy seafood group asa says group currently estimates a corresponding total harvest volume for 2017 of 180,000 gwt salmon and trout, including associates

* Leroy seafood group asa says it's expected that group's earnings in q4 2016 will be considerably better than in q3 2016

* Leroy seafood group asa says q3 has not been an easy quarter, has experienced a number of biological challenges and recorded lower average weights than expected and higher costs than normal

* Leroy seafood says takes a positive view of initiatives from Norwegian authorities that aim to facilitate growth in Norwegian seafood production, but is uncertain as to impact of proposals launched to date

* Leroy seafood says it is important to re-establish predictability in framework conditions for Norwegian fish-farming industry

* Leroey seafood sees 2016 harvest volume of 165,000 tonnes including associates versus previous guidance 173,000 tonnes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord)