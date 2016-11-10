BRIEF-New Look Vision Group says CFO Derrick Giannoumis to retire
* New Look Vision Group Inc. announces search for new Chief Financial Officer
Nov 10 Actia Group SA
* Reports Q3 revenue of 94.4 million euros ($103.3 million) versus 89.1 million euros a year ago
* Sees stabilisation of the activity in Q4
* Keeps objective of a 10 pct annual growth Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9142 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Female Health Co says on May 15, 2017, co entered into a fourth amendment, dated effective as of March 30, 2017 to its credit agreement - SEC filing