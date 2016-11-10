BRIEF-Trade Desk says files for secondary offering of up to $200 mln shares of Class A common stock - SEC Filing
Nov 10 Gemalto NV :
* Banco Neon selects Gemalto to deliver innovative VISA quick read card targeted to millennial generation in Brazil Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* On May 18, 2017, co entered into third amendment to second amended and restated credit agreement dated April 22, 2015