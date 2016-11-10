Nov 10 Cosmo Pharmaceuticals SA :

* Announces successful outcome of phase III clinical trial for LuMeBlue

* Announced that its phase III pivotal clinical trial of LuMeBlue for detection of adenomas during colonoscopy has successfully met primary endpoint

Trial completes data set necessary for registration of product both in US and EU