BRIEF-Galectin Therapeutics files for stock offering of up to $100 mln
* Galectin Therapeutics Inc files for common stock offering of up to $100.0 million - SEC filing
Nov 10 Cosmo Pharmaceuticals SA :
* Announces successful outcome of phase III clinical trial for LuMeBlue
* Announced that its phase III pivotal clinical trial of LuMeBlue for detection of adenomas during colonoscopy has successfully met primary endpoint
* Trial completes data set necessary for registration of product both in US and EU
* Myovant Sciences announces presentation of positive phase 2 data for relugolix in women with endometriosis-associated pain at the world congress on endometriosis