Nov 10 Xior Student Housing Nv :
* Net rental income of KEUR 2,786 in Q3 compared to KEUR
2,595 in Q2, an increase of 7.36 pct
* Net current result of KEUR 1,833 in Q3 compared to KEUR
1,263 in Q2, an increase of 45.13 pct
* Q3 occupancy rate remained stable at 97.4 pct
* Valuation of the real estate portfolio at Sept. 30 of
255,087,217 euros on 30 September 2016, a 31 pct increase since
31 December 2015
* If all acquisitions currently in the pipeline are
implemented, the fair value of the property portfolio will rise
to approximately 340 million euros
* For the 2016 financial year xior confirms its projected
net current result per share and the associated gross dividend
of 1.13 euros
