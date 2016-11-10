Nov 10 Xior Student Housing Nv :

* Net rental income of KEUR 2,786 in Q3 compared to KEUR 2,595 in Q2, an increase of 7.36 pct

* Net current result of KEUR 1,833 in Q3 compared to KEUR 1,263 in Q2, an increase of 45.13 pct

* Q3 occupancy rate remained stable at 97.4 pct

* Valuation of the real estate portfolio at Sept. 30 of 255,087,217 euros on 30 September 2016, a 31 pct increase since 31 December 2015

* If all acquisitions currently in the pipeline are implemented, the fair value of the property portfolio will rise to approximately 340 million euros

* For the 2016 financial year xior confirms its projected net current result per share and the associated gross dividend of 1.13 euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)