BRIEF-Galectin Therapeutics files for stock offering of up to $100 mln
* Galectin Therapeutics Inc files for common stock offering of up to $100.0 million - SEC filing
Nov 10 Evotec Ag
* Says it and oxford create novel partnership called 'lab282'
* Says to select and accelerate early-stage projects out of oxford university with 13 m (over eur 14 m) translational discovery fund
* Says evotec will be entitled to equity in new lab282 spin-out companies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Galectin Therapeutics Inc files for common stock offering of up to $100.0 million - SEC filing
* Myovant Sciences announces presentation of positive phase 2 data for relugolix in women with endometriosis-associated pain at the world congress on endometriosis