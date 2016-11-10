BRIEF-Galectin Therapeutics files for stock offering of up to $100 mln
* Galectin Therapeutics Inc files for common stock offering of up to $100.0 million - SEC filing
Nov 10 Euro-med Laboratories Phils Inc -
* Qtrly operating revenue 320.4 million pesos versus 266.1 million pesos
* Qtrly net income 67.9 million pesos versus 41.7 million pesos Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Galectin Therapeutics Inc files for common stock offering of up to $100.0 million - SEC filing
* Myovant Sciences announces presentation of positive phase 2 data for relugolix in women with endometriosis-associated pain at the world congress on endometriosis