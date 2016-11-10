US STOCKS-Strong earnings lift investors' spirits after Trump slump
* Indexes up: Dow 0.9 pct, S&P 0.96 pct, Nasdaq 0.82 pct (Updates to late afternoon, adds commentary, changes byline)
Nov 10 Rajapalayam Mills Ltd
* Rajapalayam Mills Ltd - sept quarter net profit 178.4 million rupees versus profit 117.7 million rupees year ago
* Rajapalayam Mills Ltd - sept quarter net sales 999.5 million rupees versus 956.8 million rupees year ago Source text - (bit.ly/2g0wKtw) Further company coverage:
* Indexes up: Dow 0.9 pct, S&P 0.96 pct, Nasdaq 0.82 pct (Updates to late afternoon, adds commentary, changes byline)
* Shares rise after results (Adds details from press conference, analyst comment)