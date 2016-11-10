Nov 10 Chargeurs SA :

* Q3 revenue is 126.2 million euros ($138.0 million) versus 118.3 million euros a year ago

* Q3 organic growth of 7.5 pct on a like-for-like basis

* Confirms its target of an operating profit in progress and is aiming to achieve recurring operating profit of at least 35 million euros for full-year 2016 Source text: bit.ly/2eVgF43 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9144 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)