BRIEF-New Look Vision Group says CFO Derrick Giannoumis to retire
* New Look Vision Group Inc. announces search for new Chief Financial Officer
Nov 10 Chargeurs SA :
* Q3 revenue is 126.2 million euros ($138.0 million) versus 118.3 million euros a year ago
* Q3 organic growth of 7.5 pct on a like-for-like basis
* Confirms its target of an operating profit in progress and is aiming to achieve recurring operating profit of at least 35 million euros for full-year 2016 Source text: bit.ly/2eVgF43 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9144 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Female Health Co says on May 15, 2017, co entered into a fourth amendment, dated effective as of March 30, 2017 to its credit agreement - SEC filing