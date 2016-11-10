BRIEF-Verisk Analytics enters into third amendment to second amended and restated credit agreement
* On May 18, 2017, co entered into third amendment to second amended and restated credit agreement dated April 22, 2015
Nov 10 Banzai SpA :
* Says its board approved company name change to ePrice
* Says it expects to increase company's market share on the tech&appliance market from 15 pct to 21 pct in the next 5 years
* Strategic plan target: GMV to triple, EBITDA margin to 4-6 pct and cash generation from 2019 Source text: www.1info.it Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Social Reality Inc files for sale of upto 4.6 million shares of Class A common stock by selling stockholders - SEC Filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2qCus8k] Further company coverage: