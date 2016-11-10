BRIEF-Galectin Therapeutics files for stock offering of up to $100 mln
* Galectin Therapeutics Inc files for common stock offering of up to $100.0 million - SEC filing
Nov 10 Mediclinic International Plc :
* Mediclinic International Plc - 2016/17 Interim Results
* Strong performance in Switzerland, Southern Africa in line with expectations, Middle East platform impacted by Abu Dhabi business
* Have seen good progress across group in first half of year - CEO
* 27 pct increase in group revenue of which 16 pct was contributed by Al Noor
* Strong performance in switzerland with revenue up 5 pct and underlying EBITDA up 7 pct
* Underlying EBITDA up 11 pct to £220m
* Underlying earnings per share decreased by 26 pct to 12.8 pence
* Interim dividend per ordinary share up to 3.20 pence Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Galectin Therapeutics Inc files for common stock offering of up to $100.0 million - SEC filing
* Myovant Sciences announces presentation of positive phase 2 data for relugolix in women with endometriosis-associated pain at the world congress on endometriosis