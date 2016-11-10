BRIEF-Tecsys says Brian Cosgrove appointed CFO
* Tecsys Inc - Ho-Wo-Cheong will be stepping down on July 6 as CFO
Nov 10 UBM Plc :
* Trading update
* Continued to perform in line with management expectations
* Major events such as CBME, BlackHat, CPhI and ICSE performed strongly
* End of October UBM completed acquisition of battery show for $13.8 mln
* Overall trading outlook for full year is unchanged
* Small incremental FX benefit expected given recent movements in exchange rates Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Tecsys Inc - Ho-Wo-Cheong will be stepping down on July 6 as CFO
* TSR receives offer to acquire outstanding shares of TSR common stock