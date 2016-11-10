Nov 10 Beazley Plc

* Trading statement for 9 months ended 30 Sept 2016

* Premiums grew by 2 pct to $1,666m (2015: $1,638m) . Premium rates on renewal business decreased by 2%

* Year to date investment return of 2 pct

* We have moved to new larger offices in both Atlanta and Paris

* Continue to attract underwriting talent and thus far in second half of year have hired senior underwriters across multiple underwriting teams in our Paris, Atlanta, Farmington and Chicago offices

* In November 2016, we filed an application with central bank of Ireland to obtain approval for Beazley re dac to become a european insurance company

* During 2016, claims notifications have been in line with our expectations

* In october 2016, hurricane Matthew made landfall along south-eastern coast of united states but at this stage is not expected to be a very substantial insured loss

* Beazley expects to achieve a combined ratio in line with its long term average Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: