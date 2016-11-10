US STOCKS-Strong earnings lift investors' spirits after Trump slump
* Indexes up: Dow 0.9 pct, S&P 0.96 pct, Nasdaq 0.82 pct (Updates to late afternoon, adds commentary, changes byline)
Nov 10 Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd :
* Sept quarter consol net profit 4.80 billion rupees
* Motherson sumi systems ltd consensus forecast for sept quarter consol net profit was 3.69 billion rupees
* Sept quarter consol net sales 102.14 billion rupees
* "Organic growth is firmly on track to reaching our 2020 targets"
* says net debt reduces to 50% of march 2016 level
* Consol net profit in sept quarter last year was 3.80 billion rupees as per ind-as; consol net sales was 88.81 billion rupees
* SMRP BV has commenced execution of large orders at some of the new facilities Source text (bit.ly/2g0srhR) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
