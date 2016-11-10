BRIEF-Trade Desk says files for secondary offering of up to $200 mln shares of Class A common stock - SEC Filing
Nov 10 Opera Software says:
* Q3 revenues $141.8 million (Reuters poll $172 million)
* Q3 adjusted EBITDA $14.2 million (Reuters poll $27.2 million)
* Will use $185 million of proceeds from sale of consumer business to repay debt and will pay dividend of around NOK 15 per share in December
* Sees 2016 revenues at $570-600 million
* Sees 2016 adjusted EBITDA at $60-70 million
* Sees negative revenue and adjusted EBITDA impact from mobile advertising
* Says expects to generate solid revenue growth from Mobile Advertising business in 2016 compared to 2015, in particular from mobile video advertising
* Says expects to see strong growth in its Apps & Games business in 2016 vs. 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Joachim Dagenborg)
* On May 18, 2017, co entered into third amendment to second amended and restated credit agreement dated April 22, 2015