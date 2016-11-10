Nov 10 Sunrise Communications Group AG :

* Revenue decrease decelerated to -1.9 percent year-on-year from 487 million Swiss francs to 478 million Swiss francs ($486.27 million) in Q3'16

* Q3 adjusted EBITDA down -3.8 percent year-on-year from 169 million francs to 162 million francs, with strong cost focus partly compensating lower revenue

* Net income up year-on-year from 14 million francs to 22 million francs, alongside 32 percent equity free cash flow improvement in Q3'16

* Reiterates its financial guidance provided in March 2016