* Galectin Therapeutics Inc files for common stock offering of up to $100.0 million - SEC filing
Nov 10 Biomerieux SA :
* Launches EMAG, a new generation automated system for extraction of DNA and RNA
* EMAG is CE-marked and available on the European and United States markets
* A program to gradually launch the system in other countries will be rolled out in early 2017
* Myovant Sciences announces presentation of positive phase 2 data for relugolix in women with endometriosis-associated pain at the world congress on endometriosis