BRIEF-Galectin Therapeutics files for stock offering of up to $100 mln
* Galectin Therapeutics Inc files for common stock offering of up to $100.0 million - SEC filing
Nov 10 Targovax ASA :
* Has been granted European patent for oncos platform lead product, Oncos-102
* Composition of matter patent protects Targovax's lead product from its oncos platform, oncolytic viral product oncos-102 and expires in 2029 Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Myovant Sciences announces presentation of positive phase 2 data for relugolix in women with endometriosis-associated pain at the world congress on endometriosis