BRIEF-Galectin Therapeutics files for stock offering of up to $100 mln
* Galectin Therapeutics Inc files for common stock offering of up to $100.0 million - SEC filing
Nov 10 A Soriano Corp -
* Qtrly total revenues 2.89 billion pesos versus 2.12 billion pesos
* Qtrly net income attributable 646.1 million pesos versus loss of 28.1 million pesos Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Myovant Sciences announces presentation of positive phase 2 data for relugolix in women with endometriosis-associated pain at the world congress on endometriosis