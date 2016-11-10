BRIEF-Galectin Therapeutics files for stock offering of up to $100 mln
* Galectin Therapeutics Inc files for common stock offering of up to $100.0 million - SEC filing
Nov 10 Medigene AG :
* 9-month total revenue increased by 32 pct to 7.052 million euros ($7.71 million) (9-month 2015: 5.326 million euros)
* 9-month EBITDA loss increased by 38 pct to 9.095 million euros as planned (9-month 2015: EBITDA loss of 6.581 million euros)
* Cash and cash equivalents and time deposits of 43.599 million euros as of Sept. 30
* Financial guidance for 2016 confirmed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9145 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Galectin Therapeutics Inc files for common stock offering of up to $100.0 million - SEC filing
* Myovant Sciences announces presentation of positive phase 2 data for relugolix in women with endometriosis-associated pain at the world congress on endometriosis