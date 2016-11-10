Nov 10 Medigene AG :

* 9-month total revenue increased by 32 pct to 7.052 million euros ($7.71 million) (9-month 2015: 5.326 million euros)

* 9-month EBITDA loss increased by 38 pct to 9.095 million euros as planned (9-month 2015: EBITDA loss of 6.581 million euros)

* Cash and cash equivalents and time deposits of 43.599 million euros as of Sept. 30

* Financial guidance for 2016 confirmed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9145 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)