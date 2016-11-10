BRIEF-Galectin Therapeutics files for stock offering of up to $100 mln
* Galectin Therapeutics Inc files for common stock offering of up to $100.0 million - SEC filing
Nov 10 Evotec AG
* Consolidated group revenues up 37% to eur 120.6 m (9m 2015: eur 88.2 m); base revenues up 30% to eur 105.0 m
* Adjusted group ebitda increased to eur 30.6 m (9m 2015: eur 3.4 m)
* Strong initial outlook for 2017
* Adjusted group ebitda (before changes in contingent consideration) expected to more than double in 2016 compared to 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Myovant Sciences announces presentation of positive phase 2 data for relugolix in women with endometriosis-associated pain at the world congress on endometriosis