BRIEF-Trade Desk says files for secondary offering of up to $200 mln shares of Class A common stock - SEC Filing
* Says files for secondary offering of up to $200.0 million shares of Class A common stock - SEC Filing
Nov 10 Jenoptik Ag
* 9-month revenue slightly up, as expected, to 492.6 million euros
* 9-month EBIT improved by 6.2 percent to 47.1 million euros
* Free cash flow increased more than 50 percent to 43.1 million euros
* Sees 2016 EBIT margin expected at upper end of target range Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says files for secondary offering of up to $200.0 million shares of Class A common stock - SEC Filing
* On May 18, 2017, co entered into third amendment to second amended and restated credit agreement dated April 22, 2015