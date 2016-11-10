Nov 10 Jenoptik Ag

* 9-month revenue slightly up, as expected, to 492.6 million euros

* 9-month EBIT improved by 6.2 percent to 47.1 million euros

* Free cash flow increased more than 50 percent to 43.1 million euros

* Sees 2016 EBIT margin expected at upper end of target range