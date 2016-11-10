BRIEF-Trade Desk says files for secondary offering of up to $200 mln shares of Class A common stock - SEC Filing
* Says files for secondary offering of up to $200.0 million shares of Class A common stock - SEC Filing
Nov 10 EVS Broadcast Equipment SA :
* Q3 revenue 37.1 million euros ($40.6 million) versus 28.2 million euros year ago
* Q3 EBIT 14.8 million euros versus 7.2 million euros year ago
* Q3 net profit group share 10.5 million euros versus 4.8 million euros year ago
* For 2016, we see total revenue between 128 million and 134 million euros, and expect stable or slightly higher opex compared to 2015
* Gross interim dividend of EUR 0.60 per share
* Order book of 16.2 million euros on October 31, 2016 (to be invoiced in 2016) (-14.3% vs last big events year (2014))
* Sees stable to slight opex growth in 2016 KEY FIGURES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9142 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* On May 18, 2017, co entered into third amendment to second amended and restated credit agreement dated April 22, 2015