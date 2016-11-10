BRIEF-Galectin Therapeutics files for stock offering of up to $100 mln
* Galectin Therapeutics Inc files for common stock offering of up to $100.0 million - SEC filing
Nov 10 Bactiguard Holding AB :
* Q3 revenues amounted to 34.9 million Swedish crowns ($4 million versus 60.4 million crowns year ago
* Q3 EBITDA amounted to 9.7 million crowns versus 34.5 million crowns year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 9.0485 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Myovant Sciences announces presentation of positive phase 2 data for relugolix in women with endometriosis-associated pain at the world congress on endometriosis