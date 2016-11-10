BRIEF-Verisk Analytics enters into third amendment to second amended and restated credit agreement
* On May 18, 2017, co entered into third amendment to second amended and restated credit agreement dated April 22, 2015
Nov 10 Telecom Egypt Co Sae
* Q3 consol net profit after minority interest EGP 868.1 million versus EGP 1.20 billion year ago Source text ID: (bit.ly/2fEpi4A) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )
* On May 18, 2017, co entered into third amendment to second amended and restated credit agreement dated April 22, 2015
* Social Reality Inc files for sale of upto 4.6 million shares of Class A common stock by selling stockholders - SEC Filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2qCus8k] Further company coverage: