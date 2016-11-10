Nov 10 Aldermore Group Plc

* New lending to business finance customers up 13% to £0.8bn ytd (9m 2015: £0.7bn)

* Strong organic growth continues, with net loans up 15% to £7.1bn (end 2015: £6.1bn)

* Profitable growth with £2.3bn in originations for 9m 2016

* Cet1 capital ratio (1) grew by c40bps to 11.5% in q3, driven by c30bps of organic capital generation and an increase in value of assets held for liquidity purposes

* Tangible book value per share (3) increased by 6% to 146.0p (end q2: 137.1p)

* Net interest margin stable in quarter and in-line with management expectations

* New lending to mortgage customers up 24% to £1.5bn ytd (9m 2015: £1.2bn)