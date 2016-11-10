BRIEF-Galectin Therapeutics files for stock offering of up to $100 mln
* Galectin Therapeutics Inc files for common stock offering of up to $100.0 million - SEC filing
Nov 10 Venture Life Group Plc :
* James Hunter, chief financial officer and company secretary, has informed board of his intention to leave company
* Board has initiated a recruitment process to appoint a new chief financial officer
* Myovant Sciences announces presentation of positive phase 2 data for relugolix in women with endometriosis-associated pain at the world congress on endometriosis